Bibeau has been promoted to Carolina's taxi squad, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Bibeau will be on hand as an emergency option for Tuesday's game versus Nashville. The 26-year-old backstop has yet to appear in an NHL contest this season.
