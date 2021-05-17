Bibeau was promoted to Carolina's playoff roster Monday, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Bibeau will work as the team's No. 4 goaltender, but he'll need a series of injuries to strike in net to have any chance of getting into a game.
