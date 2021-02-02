The Hurricanes added Bibeau to their taxi squad Tuesday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Petr Mrazek (upper body) is facing a long-term absence, so Bibeau is likely in for an extended stay on the taxi squad. The 26-year-old backstop posted a 3.26 GAA and an .881 save percentage in two appearances with Colorado last campaign.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Antoine Bibeau: Waived by Canes•
-
Hurricanes' Antoine Bibeau: Signs with Carolina•
-
Avalanche's Antoine Bibeau: Shipped back to minors•
-
Avalanche's Antoine Bibeau: Salvages win in OT•
-
Avalanche's Antoine Bibeau: Slated to start in Vancouver•
-
Avalanche's Antoine Bibeau: Forced into action•