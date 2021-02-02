The Hurricanes added Bibeau to their taxi squad Tuesday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News &amp; Observer reports.

Petr Mrazek (upper body) is facing a long-term absence, so Bibeau is likely in for an extended stay on the taxi squad. The 26-year-old backstop posted a 3.26 GAA and an .881 save percentage in two appearances with Colorado last campaign.

