Bibeau was reassigned to AHL Chicago from Carolina's taxi squad Tuesday, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Bibeau will likely be back on the taxi squad sooner rather than later. The 26-year-old netminder has yet to appear in an NHL contest this season.
