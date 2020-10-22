Bibeau signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Hurricanes on Thursday.

Bibeau split time between the AHL and NHL with Colorado in 2019-20, posting a .765 save percentage and 6.02 GAA in two minor-league appearances and a .881 save percentage and 3.27 GAA in two games with the big club. He'll likely spend the entirety of the 2020-21 season with AHL Charlotte.