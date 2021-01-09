The Hurricanes placed Bibeau on waivers Friday, TSN.ca reports.
With Petr Mrazek and James Reimer both ahead of him on the Canes' depth chart, Bibeau will likely spend the season in the AHL. The 26-year-old netminder has seen limited action in the NHL, with just three games under his belt over the last three seasons.
