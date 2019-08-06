Forsberg earned a one-year, one-way contract from the Hurricanes on Tuesday worth $775,000, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

The fact that this is a one-way deal will create some problems for Carolina, as the club will now have to move Forsberg through waivers in order to get him down to the minors. With Petr Mrazek re-signed and James Reimer brought in via trade to serve as his backup, team brass likely will try to trade Forsberg rather than risk losing him for nothing as they won't want to carry three netminders into the regular season.