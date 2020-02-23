Hurricanes' Anton Forsberg: Called up by Carolina
The Hurricanes recalled Forsberg from AHL Charlotte on Sunday.
This move was expected, as Petr Mrazek (upper body) and James Reimer (lower body) both suffered potentially serious injuries in Saturday's win over the Maple Leafs. Alex Nedeljkovic was recalled as well. Forsberg has posted a .905 save percentage and 2.95 GAA over 27 AHL games this year. The Hurricanes may explore trade options as well, so there's no guarantee either is in net Tuesday versus the Stars.
