The Hurricanes claimed Forsberg off waivers Tuesday, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports.

The Hurricanes placed Alex Nedeljkovic on waivers in a corresponding move, so they're likely hoping to have Forsberg on their taxi squad and Nedeljkovic in the minors where he can continue to get playing time. Forsberg drew into three games with Carolina last campaign, posting a 1-1-0 record while registering a 3.36 GAA and .897 save percentage.