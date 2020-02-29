Forsberg is expected to start Saturday's road game versus the Canadiens, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

With both Petr Mrazek (concussion) and James Reimer (lower body) out, it's Forsberg who will get the start on the second half of a back-to-back. He stopped 29 of 32 shots in a 3-2 loss to Colorado on Friday. Montreal has only three wins in its last 10 games and owns a 13-16-6 record at home in 2019-20, so this is a good matchup for Forsberg.