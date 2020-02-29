Hurricanes' Anton Forsberg: Draws road start in Montreal
Forsberg is expected to start Saturday's road game versus the Canadiens, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
With both Petr Mrazek (concussion) and James Reimer (lower body) out, it's Forsberg who will get the start on the second half of a back-to-back. He stopped 29 of 32 shots in a 3-2 loss to Colorado on Friday. Montreal has only three wins in its last 10 games and owns a 13-16-6 record at home in 2019-20, so this is a good matchup for Forsberg.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.