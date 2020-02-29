Forsberg stopped 29 shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Making his first NHL start since March 2017 when he was a Blackhawk, Forsberg didn't play badly but got hurt by some defensive zone breakdowns by the Hurricanes. The 27-year-old will split starts with Alex Nedeljkovic until Petr Mrazek (concussion) or James Reimer (lower body) are able to return to action.