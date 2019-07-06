Hurricanes' Anton Forsberg: Files for arbitration
Forsberg filed for arbitration Friday.
Forsberg did not make an NHL appearance in 2018-19. The 26-year-old netminder posted a 15-17-1 record in 32 appearances with AHL Rockford, along with a 2.64 GAA and .919 save percentage.
