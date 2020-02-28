Hurricanes' Anton Forsberg: First goalie off
Forsberg was the first goalie off the ice at Friday's game-day skate, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports, indicating he will be in goal at home versus Colorado.
Forsberg will be making his debut appearance for Carolina after being called up from the minors following injuries to Petr Mrazek (concussion) and James Reimer (lower body). In his previous 45 NHL outings with Columbus and Chicago, the 27-year-old Forsberg registered a 11-24-4 record, 3.21 GAA and .901 save percentage. With the Swede taking the first game of the back-to-back, Alex Nedeljkovic figures to patrol the crease versus Montreal on Saturday.
