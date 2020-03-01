Hurricanes' Anton Forsberg: Gets yanked
Forsberg was pulled in the second period of Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to Montreal after allowing three goals on 20 shots.
He got the yank at 4:03 of the second after giving up two goals in 17 seconds. Forsberg was replaced by Alex Nedeljkovic, who made 18 saves in relief in a 4-3 overtime loss. The Canes are going to roll with the hot hand in the blue paint, so you need to own both guys. But neither is an ideal choice.
