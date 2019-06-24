Hurricanes' Anton Forsberg: Heading to Carolina
Forsberg and Gustav Forsling were traded to the Hurricanes in exchange for Calvin de Haan and Aleksi Saarela on Monday.
A pending restricted free agent, Forsberg spent last season with AHL Rockford, posting a 2.64 GAA and .919 save percentage with a 15-17-1 record. In 35 NHL contests during the 2017-18 campaign, the 6-foot-3 Swede went 10-16-4 with a 2.97 GAA and .908 save percentage. Carolina's goalie situation is very murky at the moment, so it's unclear what the team's intentions with Forsberg will be.
