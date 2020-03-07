Hurricanes' Anton Forsberg: In net for key road game
Forsberg will start Saturday's game against the Islanders.
Both Forsberg and Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss got the hook in their respective previous appearances, so Carolina's disadvantage in goal may not be as substantial as it has been recently with the team's top two goalies still on the mend. With three points separating the Islanders -- who hold the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference -- from the Hurricanes, this will be a game of massive importance for both clubs.
