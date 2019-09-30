Hurricanes' Anton Forsberg: Lands on waivers
Forsberg was waived by the Hurricanes for the purpose of reassignment Monday, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
The Hurricanes didn't have a roster spot for Forsberg with Petr Mrazek and James Reimer aboard, so this was expected. Forsberg isn't a lock to clear waivers since he played 35 games with the Blackhawks last year, registering a .908 save percentage, 2.97 GAA and a 10-16-4 record. Those numbers aren't great by any means, but he could be a decent backup for a team that's unsatisfied with their current goaltender options. If he does clear, he'll start the season with AHL Charlotte.
