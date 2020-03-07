Forsberg made 24 saves in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Islanders.

The 27-year-old collected his first NHL win in almost two years with a strong performance -- coincidentally, the last one also came against the Isles, a 3-1 Blackhawks victory on Mar. 24, 2018. Forsberg will continue to handle No. 1 duties for the Canes until Petr Mrazek (concussion) or James Reimer (lower body) get healthy.