Hurricanes' Anton Forsberg: Nets first win in OT
Forsberg made 24 saves in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Islanders.
The 27-year-old collected his first NHL win in almost two years with a strong performance -- coincidentally, the last one also came against the Isles, a 3-1 Blackhawks victory on Mar. 24, 2018. Forsberg will continue to handle No. 1 duties for the Canes until Petr Mrazek (concussion) or James Reimer (lower body) get healthy.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.