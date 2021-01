The Hurricanes waived Forsberg on Thursday, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports.

The Hurricanes have Petr Mrazek and James Reimer locked in as their top-two netminders, so they're likely hoping Forsberg will pass through waivers unclaimed so they can place him on their taxi squad. The 28-year-old backstop appeared in three games with Carolina last campaign, compiling a 1-1-0 record while posting a 3.36 GAA and .897 save percentage.