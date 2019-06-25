Forsberg received a qualifying offer from the Hurricanes on Tuesday, Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Carolina just traded for Forsberg a day earlier, so it's no surprise the team opted to retain his rights. Forsberg will likely be AHL-bound come the 2019-20 season, though uncertainty in Carolina's net could lead to him sticking around with the big club should the Swede have a strong camp.