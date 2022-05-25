Raanta stopped 24 of 28 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Rangers.

Tuesday's loss snapped a streak of four consecutive starts where Raanta allowed two goals or fewer. The 33-year-old netminder now has a .931 save percentage and a 2.09 GAA in the playoffs. Frederik Andersen (lower body) has resumed skating for the Hurricanes though it's unclear when he'll be ready for game action. Raanta will likely get the start Thursday as the series moves back to Carolina tied 2-2.