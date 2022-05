Raanta stopped 29 of 33 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Bruins.

Raanta allowed two goals in both the second and third periods as Carolina failed to close out the series in Game 6. Still, the 33-year-old netminder has had a strong series with a .926 save percentage. With Frederik Andersen's (lower body) status still uncertain, Raanta will likely be back in goal for Saturday's Game 7.