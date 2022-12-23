Raanta made 24 saves in a 4-3 overtime win over the Penguins on Thursday.

Sidney Crosby beat him late in the first period on a deflection on the power play and Brock McGinn put in a shorthanded goal on a rebound from the left circle in the last minute of play in the second period. Bryan Rust gave the Pens the lead mid-way through the third when he drove the net and tucked the puck in around Raanta's left pad. He has won two straight and his now 6-2-2 with a 2.77 GAA and .891 save percentage.