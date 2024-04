Raanta was promoted from AHL Chicago on Tuesday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

The Hurricanes already have three goalies on the roster, so Raanta's chances of playing in the postseason are incredibly low. Raanta struggled in 24 games with the Hurricanes this season, and he was a touch worse with a 2-2-4 record, a 3.54 GAA and an .873 save percentage in eight contests with the Wolves after he was sent down.