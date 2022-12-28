Raanta turned aside 24 shots in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Raanta earned his fourth consecutive win while picking up his first shutout of the season. The 33-year-old netminder improves to 8-2-2 despite a subpar .894 save percentage. It was an encouraging performance for Raanta, who's been sharing starting duties with rookie Pyotr Kochetkov while Frederik Andersen (lower body) remains sidelined.