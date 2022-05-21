Raanta stopped 21 shots in Friday's 2-0 victory over the Rangers.
Raanta picked up his first career postseason shutout as the Hurricanes claimed a 2-0 series lead. The 33-year-old netminder has allowed just one goal on 49 shots so far in the series, improving his save percentage to .939 in the playoffs. Raanta will look to continue his excellent run as the series moves to New York for Game 3 on Sunday.
