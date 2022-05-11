Raanta made 33 saves in Tuesday's 5-1 Game 5 win over the Bruins.

Raanta replicated his performance from the series opener, in which he made 35 stops en route to a 5-1 win. The Hurricanes improved to 3-0 at home in this series. They can advance to the second round if they get their first road win in Thursday's Game 6, and Raanta's likely to start that one given the lack of recent updates from Carolina on Frederik Andersen's (undisclosed) status.