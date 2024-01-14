Raanta made 38 saves in a 3-2 overtime win over the Penguins on Saturday.

Raanta almost squeaked out a regulation win, but Bryan Rust drilled in a sharp-angle rebound in the last minute and the Pens playing 6-on-5. He's been pressed back into starter's duties with Pyotr Kochetkov (concussion) out. Like you, we're holding our breath a little given his queasy play earlier this season. But the Canes have little choice to put their faith in Raanta. A couple more good starts, and we might start to believe. But not before that.