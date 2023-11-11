Raanta turned aside 30 of 34 shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to Florida.

The Panthers' final goal was scored into an empty net. The 'Canes grabbed an early 1-0 lead but it quickly melted away as Florida came at Carolina in waves, and Raanta had little chance to stop any of the pucks that beat him. It's the veteran netminder's first loss since Oct. 15, leaving him with a solid 4-2-0 record through seven appearances, but on the season Raanta has a less appealing 3.02 GAA and .877 save percentage.