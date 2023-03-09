Raanta (undisclosed) is not expected to be sidelined long term after coach Rod Brind'Amour told reporters Thursday, "We're hopeful it's not too serious, but we'll see," Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Raanta won't be in action versus the Flyers on Thursday but appears to have avoided serious injury. Without Raanta between the pipes, Pyotr Kochetkov has been recalled from the minors and could see a decent share of the workload, though he is winless in his last four NHL outings.
