Raanta allowed a goal on 19 shots in Friday's 2-1 win over the Sharks.

Raanta gave up a goal to Evgeny Svechnikov late in the first period, but he kept the Sharks quiet over the final 40 minutes. It's a solid start to the year for Raanta, though this was hardly a challenging opponent for him in his season debut. The 33-year-old posted a 15-5-4 record with a 2.45 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 28 games last season. Raanta's long injury history makes him risky, but he shouldn't be overworked as the Hurricanes will likely favor Frederik Andersen by roughly a 2-to-1 ratio for starts in goal. The team's next game is Monday in Seattle.