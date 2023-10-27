Raanta will tend the twine for Friday's home clash with San Jose, per NHL.com.

Raanta will be between the pipes for the first time since Oct. 19 against the Kraken in which he gave up four goals on 18 shots before getting pulled. In total, the veteran backstop has made three appearances for the Canes this season in which he is sporting a 1-1-0 record, 4.41 GAA and .818 save percentage. If he continues to struggle, Raanta could see more of the goalie split going to Frederick Andersen.