Raanta saved 23 of 25 shots in a 3-2 win over New Jersey on Saturday.

Raanta allowed two goals on 10 shots in the third period but held on to win the contest. He improved to 11-7-2 with a 3.14 GAA and an .869 save percentage in 22 contests this season. This is an encouraging showing after Raanta stopped just 44 of 53 shots (.830 save percentage) over his previous three outings.