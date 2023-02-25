Raanta posted a 32-save shutout to lead the Hurricanes in their 4-0 victory over Ottawa on Friday.

It was Raanta's third shutout of 2022-23 and the 18th of his career. He has a 15-2-3 record, 2.32 GAA and .908 save percentage in 21 games in 2022-23. Raanta has won his last five outings while stopping 122 of 128 shots over that stretch.