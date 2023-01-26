Raanta stopped the 15 shots he faced in relief during Carolina's 3-2 overtime win against Dallas on Wednesday.

Frederik Andersen got the start, but he stopped just four of six shots in the first period and didn't come out for the second because of an upper-body injury. Raanta was in net to start the second frame, and because Dallas was ahead 2-1 at the time, Raanta was credited with the win. He's 11-2-3 with a 2.52 GAA and an .898 save percentage in 17 contests in 2022-23. The 33-year-old didn't play in Carolina's previous six games, but if Andersen's unavailable for any significant period of time, then Raanta is likely to receive a meaningfully increased workload.