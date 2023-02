Raanta saved 29 of 30 shots in a 5-1 win over the Sabres on Wednesday.

Raanta was beaten by Alex Tuch at 14:45 of the first period, but Carolina still had a commanding 3-1 lead, and Raanta was perfect after that. The 33-year-old improved to 13-2-3 with a 2.46 GAA and a .902 save percentage in 19 contests this season. He's won his last three games while surrendering just four goals on 74 shots over that span.