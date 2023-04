Raanta stopped 25 of 26 shots in Monday's 2-1 win over the Islanders.

Raanta was sharp in Carolina's series-opening victory, allowing just a second-period goal to Ryan Pulock. The 33-year-old Raanta finished the regular season with wins in three of his last four starts, sporting a .925 save percentage in that span. He figures to split starting duties with Frederik Andersen during the postseason.