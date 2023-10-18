Raanta stopped 12 of 14 shots in relief of Frederik Andersen (upper body) in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Raanta entered early in the first period after Andersen took a shot off the mask and left the game. While it wasn't a particularly sharp outing, Raanta ended up with his first win in his second appearance this season. He would likely take over the starting job if Andersen misses any extended period of time. The Hurricanes' road trip continues Thursday in Seattle.