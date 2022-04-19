Raanta stopped 23 of 26 shots in Monday's 5-3 win over Arizona.

It was the third consecutive start for Raanta, with Frederik Andersen (undisclosed) still sidelined. The 32-year-old netminder was aided by a strong offensive output from the Hurricanes, en route to the victory against his former team. It's been an up-and-down year for Raanta, but he should be able to pick up some more wins down the stretch behind a 106-point Hurricanes team. His record improves to 13-5-4 with a .912 save percentage.