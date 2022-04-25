Raanta (lower body) should be available to at least dress for Tuesday's matchup with the Rangers, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Raanta's availability is good news for the Hurricanes even if he doesn't get the start as the team may need him to carry the load heading into the postseason. While Frederik Andersen (undisclosed) figures to claim the starting job once cleared to play, Raanta may have to get the team through the first round of the playoffs.