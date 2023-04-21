Raanta is expected to guard the road crease in Game 3 against the Islanders on Friday, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Raanta has saved 48 of 52 shots en route to winning the first two games of Carolina's series against New York. He had a 19-3-3 record, 2.23 GAA and .910 save percentage in 27 regular-season appearances. The Islanders had the 22nd-ranked offense with 2.95 goals per game during the 2022-23 campaign.