Raanta will guard the visiting goal versus Colorado on Saturday, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.

Frederik Andersen was the first goaltender off the ice at practice, but he is not ready to play as he still has an upper-body injury. Raanta is 1-1-0 this season and has not played well, having allowed 10 goals on 55 shots in three starts. He will face the 4-0-0 Avalanche, who have scored 15 goals in four games.