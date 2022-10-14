Raanta is expect to start Friday on the road against San Jose, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.
While it looked like Frederik Andersen would get the start, the Hurricanes are going with Raanta. The netminder was 15-5-4 with a 2.45 GAA and a .912 save percentage last season. His opponents, the Sharks, have returned home after opening the season in Europe and could still be jet-lagged.
