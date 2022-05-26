Raanta will likely start Thursday's Game 5 at home against the Rangers.

Raanta manned the starter's crease for the Hurricanes during Thursday's morning skate, indicating he'll be in goal for the evening's contest. The 33-year-old netminder allowed four goals on 28 shots in Tuesday's loss to New York. Still, Raanta has had a strong postseason with a .931 save percentage and a 2.09 GAA in 10 starts.