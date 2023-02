Raanta is expected to be in the home crease versus Montreal on Thursday.

Raanta has only played once in the last five games, so this seems like the perfect spot for the 33-year-old Finnish netminder. Raanta has won three in a row, giving him a 13-2-3 record, with a 2.46 GAA and .902 save percentage. Raanta will face the Canadiens, who are 28th in NHL scoring, averaging 2.67 goals per game.