Raanta sustained an MCL sprain and will need 6-8 weeks to recover, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports Thursday.

Raanta joins fellow netminder Frederik Andersen with a sprained MCL, which will only further cloud the Hurricanes' goaltender situation heading into next season as both players will have to push back the start of their offseason programs. While the 33-year-old Raanta performed well in the playoffs, going 6-5 with a 2.26 GAA and .922 save percentage, he should be expected to once again serve as the No. 2 option behind Andersen heading into the 2022-23 campaign, assuming both players are fully fit.