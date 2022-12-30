Raanta will be between the home pipes against Florida on Friday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Raanta is coming off his first shutout of the season as he stopped 24 shots in a 3-0 win over Chicago on Tuesday. The netminder has won four straight games, improving his record to 8-2-2, with a 2.73 GAA and an .894 save percentage. Raanta will face the Panthers, who are coming off a 7-2 win over Montreal on Thursday.