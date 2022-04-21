Raanta will start against Winnipeg on Thursday, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.

With workhorse starter Frederik Andersen out until at least April 25, Raanta will make his fourth appearance in as many games. His .912 save percentage and 2.46 GAA across 25 games this season have quietly provided solid fantasy results behind an above-average Carolina offense. As such, the 32-year-old should make for a great play against a Jets team that's dropped three games in a row by a combined score of 16-5.