Raanta is expected to get the starting assignment at home versus Pittsburgh on Saturday, according to Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Pyotr Kochetkov (upper body) was injured Thursday and the Hurricanes recalled Yaniv Perets to be Raanta's backup. Raanta has struggled this season -- he was put on waivers and sent to the minors earlier in the season -- as he is 8-5-2 with a 3.27 GAA and an .862 save percentage. The Penguins are averaging 3.05 goals per outing, 20th in the NHL.