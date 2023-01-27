Raanta will defend the home crease versus San Jose on Friday.

Raanta picked up the win in his last contest Wednesday, stopping all 15 shots in relief of the injured Frederik Andersen. Andersen will back up Raanta on Friday as he has recovered from his upper-body injury. Raanta is 11-2-3 with a 2.52 GAA and .898 save percentage this season. He will face the Sharks, who are 23rd in NHL scoring, averaging 2.98 goals per game.